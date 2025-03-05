Obituary: Yvonne Joyce Koppenaal

Yvonne Joyce Koppenaal, age 91, passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 21, 2025.

Growing up, Yvonne entered the workforce at age 15, working as a “pinky” at Holland Hospital. She eventually began a long retail career in Saugatuck, where she worked at The Casual Man for over 20 years. There, she enjoyed sharing her eye for style with others.

Yvonne had many interests throughout her life, including crafting, sewing, cooking and travel. She spent many winters in Arizona with her husband, Arn, and got to see many parts of the country while traveling with him in his semi-truck for work.

A woman strong in her faith, Yvonne was also a talented singer and choir director for many years at Community Church of Douglas, where she was a charter member.

Yvonne will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and loving spirit. She welcomed everyone with open arms and took many people under her wing throughout the years. Offering support to others was something she excelled in, and many people’s lives were impacted by

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Arn; her parents John and Doreen Mokma; stepmother Donna

Mokma; brother Warren Mokma; half-brother Steve Mokma; as well as daughter-in-law Lucy Koppenaal.

Yvonne is survived by son Kyle Koppenaal; grandchildren Kris (Amanda) Koppenaal and Kory (David) Storey; great-grandchildren Roman and Kenya Storey and Evianna and Aurora Koppenaal; and honorary great-grandson Hunter Weeks.

She is also survived by

goddaughter Heather (David) Hitchcock; siblings Cheri (Lloyd) Engel, Craig Mokma, Peter (Julie) Mokma,

Michele (Paul) Keller and William Mokma. In addition, Yvonne is survived by special cousins Brenda (James) Rogers and Mark Hoffmeyer.

Services for Yvonne will be held at Community Church of Douglas, 6874 Wiley Road. A visitation will take place on Friday, March 14 at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at noon. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wings of Hope Hospice or Community Church of Douglas.

