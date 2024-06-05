Of Community Pride & a cardboard reign

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Community Pride goeth

—or wenteth — before a

rainfall Saturday.

The sun shone on earlier events — drag bowling Thursday, speaker sessions at the Kirby Hotel and Saugatuck-Douglas District Library and Friday’s Jazz for Justice concert at All Saints’ Episcopal Church. And Saturday’s 39-vehicle Care-A-Van Parade below gathering clouds still stayed dry.

Skies opened around 2 p.m. on the festival proper — if you can call it that —in Douglas’s Beery Field. The park was jammed, nearby parking was near impossible, but most there moved under tented booths through the rain’s duration.

Guest of Honor and Community Pride Hall of Fame inductee Sal Sapienza —pastor of Douglas United Church of Christ before last year moving with partner Greg Smith to take charge of another church in Connecticut — at the last minute couldn’t make it, so organizer Liz Engel had a life-sized corrugated cardboard cutout made of him. Sal made the rounds in the rain, as such.

“It didn’t wilt,” she said. “We extended Sal’s tenure to two years, so maybe he can come next year.”