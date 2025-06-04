OHS moves graduation indoors

Otsego High School valedictorian Landon Eastman speaks at the graduation ceremony. (Photo provided)

With the weather refusing to cooperate, Otsego Public Schools officials were forced to move the district’s graduation ceremony into the high school gymnasium on Wednesday, May 21.

And while Otsego High School principal Thomas Reed wasn’t exactly sure what to expect, he said the event couldn’t have gone any better given the circumstances.

“The evening went really well,” said Reed, who is in his third year at OHS. “I’ll admit I was a little nervous going into it since I had never been part of an indoor ceremony here at Otsego, but I couldn’t have imagined it going any better.

“We worked hard to replicate the tradition and impact of our typical outdoor ceremony, and I think we pulled it off.”

According to Reed, district officials wait as long as possible to decide whether or not to move the ceremony inside. But given the fact that rain fell off and on throughout the day, that decision became obvious.

“It was a relatively easy call,” he said. “The forecast made it clear the weather wasn’t going to improve.”

As for the ceremony itself, highlights included speeches from valedictorian Landon Eastman, salutatorian Ryan Fieldbrandt and class president Taylor Klimp, as well as performances by the OHS choir and band.

Another highlight was the commencement address from OHS teachers—and husband and wife—Dan and Robin Cleypool.

As part of their address, the Cleypools gave “gifts” to various members of the graduating class.

“The Cleypools’ speech was excellent,” Reed said. “The way they highlighted individual students really speaks to the relationships they build in the classroom and the lasting impact they’ve had here at OHS. It was heartfelt and very different, in a really good way.”

Perhaps the most memorable moment of the ceremony for Reed came at the beginning when he asked any OHS alumni to stand and be recognized.

“I was shocked by how many people stood,” he said. “At least half of the audience stood up. It was such a powerful reminder of the lasting connection our community has with OHS, and vice versa.”

And while the members of the Class of 2025 are done with their journey at OHS, they’re legacy will live on.

“Every graduating class has its own personality, and this one brought positive energy with them throughout high school,” Reed said. “They’ll be missed by everyone who worked with them, and the building already feels a little emptier without them here.”