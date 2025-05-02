One arrested, another suspect sought in ongoing assault investigation; multiple firearms seized

SHERMAN TWP. — A suspect was arrested Sunday for an alleged assault in Sherman Township, with deputies searching for a second suspect.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the emergency room at Sturgis Hospital at 3:40 p.m. Sunday for what they said in a release was a victim of a felonious assault involving firearms. Deputies claim the victim, a 19-year-old, was reportedly assaulted earlier that day at a residence in the 63000 block of Shimmel Road.

During the investigation, deputies claim surveillance led them to initiate a felony traffic stop on southbound U.S. 131 in Constantine Township, where one suspect was taken into custody and lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail.

Later, deputies claim information was obtained that a second suspect might have been at the Shimmel Road residence where the alleged assault occurred, leading to the activation of the St. Joseph County Special Response Team, who executed a search warrant on the residence. While additional evidence, including multiple firearms, were located, the second suspect was not.

The incident remains under further investigation, and no further arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

