The Saugatuck Public Schools Drama Club presentation of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Friday through Sunday, Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, drew appreciative audiences and a large cast including (from left) Petra Johnson, Elizabeth Moorer, Annika Vanderbeek, Greta Stockburger, Joey Bullinger, Ray Darcy, Nolan Schaap, Simon Carr, Grace Gillmore and Oompa Loompas Haven Russell, Lucy Almdale, Hannah Gray, Barrett Barton, Ellie Gillmore, Ella Vanderbeek, Lily Manning.

Like this: Like Loading...