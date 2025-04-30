Otsego baseball drops twin bill with Wyoming

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

WYOMING—In the first game of a doubleheader against Wyoming on Thursday, April 24, the Otsego baseball team held a 7-3 edge in hits.

That, however, wasn’t enough to produce a win, as the Bulldogs fell 4-1.

Otsego also lost the second game, 7-4.

The Bulldogs scored their lone run of the opener in the top of the seventh inning, as Landon Wrobleski singled to drive home Peyton Koenig.

Koenig finished the game 3-for-3, while Jaxon Ray, Ryan Cockerel and Kyle Holladay joined Wrobleski with a single.

The second game was knotted at 2-2 before Wyoming scored four times in the bottom of the third inning to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Karl Hildebrand went 3-for-2 in the loss, with Holladay, Wrobleski and Brennan Perry each singling.

Matthew Jackson (two runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings) started and took the loss in the opener, while Nate Maisel (six runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts in three innings) started and took the loss in game two.

Two days earlier, Otsego picked up a pair of five-inning, mercy-rule-shortened wins over Sturgis in a Wolverine Conference twin bill. The Bulldogs took game won 10-0 and game two 11-0.

Hildebrand, Perry and Jaydon Watson each had two hits for Otsego in game one, including a triple for Hildebrand. Hildebrand also pitched the complete game, allowing one hit and striking out eight.

The Bulldogs only had four hits in game two, but took advantage of six walks and three errors to score twice in both the first and third innings and seven times in the fourth frame.

Ray, Hildebrand, Wrobleski and Perry accounted for the hits. Watson pitched all five innings, giving up three hits with five walks and five strikeouts.