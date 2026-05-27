Otsego baseball splits on Senior Night

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO–Otsego bounced back from a tough opening-game loss to earn a split with visiting Coldwater during a non-league baseball doubleheader on Senior Night Thursday, May 21.

After dropping the opener 11-1, the Bulldogs responded with a 5-2 victory in the nightcap behind a strong pitching effort from Kaleb Hildebrand and a balanced offensive attack.

Between the games, Otsego honored seniors Nic Adams, Logan Brinkhuis, Brennan Perry, Jaxon Ray, Kaleb Hildebrand and Matthew Jackson.

In the second game, Hildebrand tossed six innings and allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Brennan Perry worked a scoreless seventh inning to close out the win.

Otsego finished with six hits in the contest, with Perry, Ray, Nolan Whitmore, Merrill Bailey, Dillon Campbell and Reid Anderson each collecting singles.

The Bulldogs scored once in the second inning before adding four more runs in the fourth to build a 5-2 lead.

Coldwater collected seven hits in the game, but Otsego’s pitching staff limited further damage after the visitors scored two runs in the third inning.

In the opener, Coldwater scored five times in the first inning and never looked back.

Matthew Jackson pitched five innings for Otsego, allowing two earned run on one hit while striking out four.

The Bulldogs managed just one hit offensively, with Perry recording a double.