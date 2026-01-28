Otsego bowling teams show improvement against Sturgis

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BRONSON—Otsego’s boys and girls bowling teams continue to show improvement and resilience as the regular season continues, turning in several strong individual and team performances despite facing tough competition.

The most recent action came Monday, Jan. 26, when the Bulldogs traveled to Bronson to face Sturgis on the Trojans’ senior night.

Although Otsego came up short in the final scores, head coach Chuck Kinnane was pleased with how both teams competed and the number of personal and season-best performances recorded.

The Otsego girls faced one of the top teams in the area and dropped the match 28–2, though the contest was closer than the final score indicated. Otsego lost the first baker game by just two pins and the second by 13 pins, trailing 10–0 despite staying competitive on the lanes.

In regular games, sophomore Addy Maisel posted the best series of her career with games of 147 and 136 for a 283 total. Sophomore Channing Dobbs also turned in a career-best 150 game and finished with a 258 series, with both bowlers earning individual points.

Senior Mattie Slotman added a 258 series, while freshman Abbie Wheeler recorded a 141 game.

The Otsego boys also kept pace with Sturgis before falling 21–9. One additional mark in the opening baker game could have resulted in a 15–15 tie and a potential rolloff.

Sophomore Conor Taylor, a first-year bowler who moved into the varsity lineup five weeks ago, continued his rapid improvement. Taylor rolled a career-high 208 game and followed with a 164 for a 372 series, earning both of his individual points.

Junior Mason Van Houten posted a personal-best series with games of 154 and 164 for 318, while senior Jayce Selby rolled a career-high 208 in his second game. Senior captain Cole Kortokrax remained steady with another 350-plus series.

“I’m proud of how hard the kids competed against this level of competition,” Kinnane said. “Back to work Monday.”

Otsego faced Paw Paw twice the previous week, competing on Wednesday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 24.

On Jan. 24, the Otsego boys earned a 28–2 victory, sweeping the baker games and winning the majority of individual points. Kortokrax led the Bulldogs with a 425 series, while Selby added a 227 series and Conor Taylor finished with a 257 series.

The Otsego girls won 20–10. Dobbs led the way with a 287 series, while Madelyn Burling rolled a 210 series and Addison Maisel added a 142 game.

In the Jan. 21 meeting, the Otsego boys earned a 28–2 victory, highlighted by strong baker performances and balanced scoring in regular games. Kortokrax recorded a 324 series, while Selby and Van Houten each posted series of 260 or better

The Otsego girls fell in a competitive match but continued to show steady improvement. Dobbs led the Bulldogs with a 252 series, while Emma Gibson rolled a 246 series and Sadie Jacobs added a 217 total.