Otsego Creative Arts Festival slated for Sept. 28

The parade (at below) and face painting (above) were among the activities at last year’s Creative Arts Festival. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

If you’re looking for some good family-friendly fun, then downtown Otsego is the place to be on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The 37th Annual Otsego Creative Arts Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a variety of activities and attractions for attendees of all ages.

“The Otsego Creative Arts Festival is a free, fun, family event for everyone to enjoy,” Otsego-Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce director Jenny Boerman said.

“This year’s event will once again feature a huge classic car show, motorcycle show, antique tractors, more than 70 vendors, a parade and the very popular pet parade, free family activities throughout the festival area and outdoor concessionaires.”

Among the new activities this year is free pony rides. According to festival chairman Clarissa McDonald, getting the pony rides added to the schedule of events has been a goal for several years.

“Over the last few years, we have tried to secure the Earl and Son Pony Rides,” she said. “This year, the date of our festival was available to book with them.

“We are so excited to offer the free pony rides at the festival. We would like to give a special shout out to KC Orthodontics, who is sponsoring this portion of the festival in order to be able to offer the pony rides at no cost to our visitors.”

Another new feature is the pygmy goal children’s program called “Jump for Joy!” The program will be presented by Nicole Zaagman, owner of Parkside Farm in Byron Center.

“This event will have live pygmy goats, reading of a children’s storybook authored by Ms. Zeegman and an art project for children,” McDonald said.

The parade and pet parade are slated for 12:45 p.m. Other community events in the Otsego Fire Department family activities, turtle races, free face painting, kids makers market on S. Farmer Street and caricature artists.

Other festival events include:

Car show on M-89 (registration from 8 to 11 a.m.)

Friendship Family Festival at First Baptist Church, featuring free games, inflatables and lunch (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Motorcycle show on M-89 (registration from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with awards at 3 p.m.)

Artistic vendors in Otsego United Methodist Church and the Winkel Funeral Home parking lot

Antique tractors on N. Fair Street (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Live music at Liquid Note’s outdoor stage until 7 p.m.

Taste sensations featuring food trucks and local restaurants

“This festival just keeps growing each year,” McDonald said. “Without the support of the local business community sponsorship that is generously provided to us, this free family festival would not be able to take place.”

If you would like to get involved with the Creative Arts Festival, McDonald said there’s always room for more volunteers.

“We are always in need of volunteers throughout the day to help with a variety of tasks and this is a perfect opportunity for local high school juniors and seniors to acquire community service hours,” she said.

Those interested in volunteering or community service hours can call the Otsego-Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce at (269) 694-6880 or email to otsegoplainwellnow@gmail.com.