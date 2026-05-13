Otsego earns home sweep over Vikings

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—Host Otsego picked up a softball doubleheader sweep over Hopkins on Friday, May 8, earning a 10-0 win in the opener before following with a 14-5 victory in the nightcap.

The Bulldogs combined for 24 hits across the two games, while Hopkins was led by several strong individual performances at the plate despite the losses.

In the opener, Otsego used a balanced offensive attack and a dominant pitching performance from Audrey Lingbeek to secure the shutout win.

Lingbeek struck out 11 and allowed just two hits over six innings in the circle.

At the plate, Otsego scored two runs in the first inning, four in the third and two each in the fourth and sixth.

Lingbeek led the charge, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple , four runs and two RBI. Rylee Knash and Alyvia Farrell each went 2-for-3 with a run. Farrell also had an RBI.

Addy Lucas added a double and three runs.

Hopkins managed two hits, with singles from Claire Washburn and Kelsey Burgess.

The second game featured more offense from both teams, though Otsego again pulled away thanks to a big third inning.

The Vikings scored in the top of the third to take a 3-2 advantage, but the Bulldogs answered with nine runs in the bottom of the frame.

A three-run triple from Mikayla Bateman and a two-run double from Lucas were the big hits of the inning for Otsego.

The Bulldogs collected 13 hits in the 14-5 victory, with Bateman going 4-for-4 with two runs and four RBI. Lucas went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBI.

Lingbeek and Knash each went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI, while Knash drove in two runs.

Lucas also earned the win in the circle, striking out eight in the complete-game effort.

Hopkins totaled six hits in the second game, including a 2-for-2 effort with a home run from J. Wood. She had two runs and three RBI.

Burgess, Washburn, M Veldheer, and K Williams had one hit each.