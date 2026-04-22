Otsego girls earn top honors at Allegan Invite

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Otsego girls track team made a statement Friday, April 17.

Competing in a deep field at the Allegan Invitational, the Bulldogs turned in a strong all-around performance to claim the team title with 128 points. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg followed with 115, while Wayland was third at 75.5 and Saugatuck fourth with 60.

Plainwell placed fifth (55), Allegan eighth (38) and Fennville 13th (6).

“For us to be able to still focus and perform, I think is a very good sign of what we have in store for the rest of our season,” Otsego coach Justin Scott said.

Scott noted the meet came at a telling point in the season—and under less-than-ideal circumstances.

“Since I started coaching here in Otsego, the Allegan Invitational has always been a track meet where you can learn a lot about your team,” he said. “It is kind of at the midway point of a season and is the first time we get to see how we stack up in a meet with a lot of high-caliber teams.

“Last week was a rough week for our team and our community. A lot of kids were facing power outages and we weren’t able to practice for two days heading into this meet because of the weather.”

That didn’t slow the Bulldogs.

Freshman Alayna Verhage had a breakout performance, winning both the 1,600 (5:22.43) and 3,200 (11:54.47).

“This was a huge night for her, and really, just an incredible performance in what was the first big meet of her high school career,” Scott said. “Whenever you see kids finding success in the distance races, you know that it is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and dedication.”

Otsego also got a big night in the throws from junior Madden Fitzpatrick, who won the discus (100-9) and finished second in the shot put.

“She doesn’t have tremendous size like a lot of top throwers do, but she is very quick and explosive and works really hard at mastering the specific movements,” Scott said.

Olivia Klimp added another first-place finish in the long jump (16-1), while also placing in both hurdle events and anchoring the 4×400 relay.

“Olivia is a fierce competitor and embraces every possible challenge that comes her way,” Scott said.

The Bulldogs also got key contributions from Skylar Mejeur, who ran on the winning 4×800 relay, helped power the 4×400, and placed second in the 1,600.

As a team, Otsego also claimed the 4×800 relay (10:07.58) and added points across multiple events to secure the title.

Plainwell turned in a solid showing with a fifth-place finish, highlighted by runner-up efforts from Sawyer Lilly in both the shot put (49-11) and discus (147-2). The Trojans also saw strong sprint performances from Hailey Newcomb and Alayna Ranney, along with a third-place finish in the 4×200 relay.

Saugatuck was led by Alina Martinson, who won the 800 (2:29.61) and ran on the second-place 4×800 relay. Novella DeGraaf added a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles and was third in the pole vault.

Allegan’s top highlight came from Jayden VandenAkker, who won the 100 hurdles (15.35) and added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Bailee Dilley also had a strong day, finishing second in the pole vault.

Fennville’s top finish came from Macy Samp, who placed sixth in the 200, while also contributing in multiple sprint events.

Wayland got a win from Evie Mathis in the pole vault (12-0) and strong performances across the sprint relays.