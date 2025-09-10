Otsego girls golf wins pair of league jamborees

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BUCHANAN—The Niles-hosted Wolverine Conference girls golf jamboree at Orchard Hills took place on Monday, Sept. 8.

And as has been the case in the previous two league competitions, it was Otsego that came out on top.

The Bulldogs posted a score of 193, while Plainwell was second at 207.

Otsego’s Avery Selent earned medalist honors with a 38. Plainwell’s Alya Jaeger was close behind in second place.

Otsego’s Annika Quakenbush tied for third, while teammate Malania Miller secured a tie for sixth. Plainwell’s Emma Rayman also made it into the top 10, placing ninth.

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, Sturgis hosted a jamboree at Island Hills, with Otsego posting a winning score of 178 and Plainwell placing second at 187.

Jaeger led the field with an impressive even-par round of 36. Selent finished close behind in second with a 38, highlighted by an eagle on the final hole.

Quakenbush placed third, while Otsego’s Malania Miller tied for fifth. Also in the top 10 were Plainwell’s Sam LaBonte and Addison Lyke, who tied for eighth.