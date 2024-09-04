Otsego Library offers pumpkin art

By Jason Wesseldyk

Labor Day has come and gone, bringing an unofficial end to the summer season.

That means all things fall will soon be making their annual return, including pumpkins spice coffee, apple picking and visits to pumpkin patches.

And speaking of pumpkins, the Otsego District Library is the place to be for a fun fall activity for patrons of all ages.

Now through Wednesday, Oct. 31, ODL is hosting Tiny Pumpkin Art.

“Create pumpkin-themed art on a tiny canvas,” the library said in a release. “Choose your preferred medium to design your Tiny Pumpkin Art piece: paint, mixed media, clay, sculpture, etc.”

Those who choose to paint will receive a tiny canvas with an easel for their project. Sculptors, meanwhile, will receive a tiny canvas base board to create their work of art.

These supplies can be picked up at the library’s front desk.

Library patrons and artists will vote for their favorite art pieces in six age groups. Those age groups are: Adult; High School; Middle School; Third through fifth grade; Kindergarten through second grade; and Preschool.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each age group for Best in Show and Most Creative.

Canvas drop-off begins Oct. 1 and runs through October 31. Voting will take place in November.

For more information, stop by the library or call (269) 694-9690.