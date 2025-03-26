Otsego names three finalists for superintendent role

Christie Robinson

Matthew Webster

Rob Pouch

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

On Saturday, March 22, the Otsego School Board interviewed a pool of seven candidates for the district’s soon-to-be vacant superintendent position.

That pool was narrowed to three finalists, who participated in a second round of interviews on Tuesday, March 25.

Selected to move forward were Morrice Area Schools superintendent Rob Pouch, Springport Public Schools superintendent Christie Robinson and Schoolcraft Community Schools assistant superintendent Matthew Webster.

The second round of interviews, like the first round, was held at the Otsego Middle School media center and were open to the public.

During the initial interviews, Otsego board members asked candidates questions on a wide range of topics, including their vision for Otsego Public Schools, communication style, management techniques, decision-making style and budget.

“Candidates offered opening and closing statements,” the district said in a release. “There were several staff and community members present and they offered feedback on the candidates.”

The Otsego board is expected to select a replacement for current superintendent Jeff Haase shortly after the second round of interviews is complete. The new superintendent is slated to begin in the district on July 1.

Haase, who is retiring after 11 years at OPS, will wrap up his tenure in June.

Here is a closer look at the three finalists for the OPS superintendent role:

Pouch has been the superintendent at Morrice Area Schools since 2021. Prior to that, he had administrative experience as a principal at Linden community schools from 2012 to 2021 and as an assistant principal/athletic director at Fremont Public Schools from 2009 to 2013.

Pouch’s teaching experience includes time at Fremont High School and Peck Jr./Sr. High School in physical education and social studies.

Resume excerpt: “Experienced and highly effective educational leader with a proven track record in successful district management, strategic planning, financial stability, policy implementation, and stakeholder communication. Proficient in driving positive systemic change, curriculum development, instructional systems, human resources, and cultivating strong relationships within educational communities.”

Pouch’s teaching experience includes time at Fremont High School and Peck Jr./Sr. High School in physical education and social studies. Resume excerpt: “Experienced and highly effective educational leader with a proven track record in successful district management, strategic planning, financial stability, policy implementation, and stakeholder communication. Proficient in driving positive systemic change, curriculum development, instructional systems, human resources, and cultivating strong relationships within educational communities.” Robinson has served as superintendent at Springport Public Schools since 2021. From 2013 to 2021, she was a principal at Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools for the high school and alternative high school.

Robinson, who received her doctorate (educational leadership and management specialization) from Capella University in 2021, began her career in education as a teacher at Creston High School in 1994, teaching English there for one year. She moved to Allegan High School the following year, teaching science there until 2013.

Resume excerpt: “Innovative and relational leader with experience in developing and fostering the growth of staff and students. Exceptional skills in the following areas: • Instructional leadership • Organization • Emotional intelligence • Increasing rigor and closing achievement gaps • Transparency in communication and action • Identifying essential learning outcomes • Implementing district-wide initiatives • Grant writing and execution • Facilities assessment and bond campaign • Technology integration and implementation • Contract negotiations • Fiscal responsibility and goal setting • Planning and executing district-wide professional development • Building community relationships and outreach programs.”

Robinson, who received her doctorate (educational leadership and management specialization) from Capella University in 2021, began her career in education as a teacher at Creston High School in 1994, teaching English there for one year. She moved to Allegan High School the following year, teaching science there until 2013. Resume excerpt: “Innovative and relational leader with experience in developing and fostering the growth of staff and students. Exceptional skills in the following areas: • Instructional leadership • Organization • Emotional intelligence • Increasing rigor and closing achievement gaps • Transparency in communication and action • Identifying essential learning outcomes • Implementing district-wide initiatives • Grant writing and execution • Facilities assessment and bond campaign • Technology integration and implementation • Contract negotiations • Fiscal responsibility and goal setting • Planning and executing district-wide professional development • Building community relationships and outreach programs.” Webster became assistant superintendent at Schoolcraft Community Schools in 2021. Previously, he was principal at Schoolcraft Elementary School from 2015 to 2024 and began his administrative career at Martin Elementary School (Huntley, Ill.) from 2011 to 2015.

Webster’s teaching career began at Huntley Community Schools in Illinois in 2005, as he taught at elementary and middle school levels.

Webster is currently pursuing his doctorate in education leadership from Western Michigan University.

Resume excerpt: “A passionate educator since 2005, dedicated to cultivating a positive and supportive culture, Matt excels at envisioning future realities and developing innovative strategies to achieve them. With a keen ability to bring others together and foster collaborative relationships, he is committed to achieving results with participation and support of all stakeholders involved.

“With 19 years of dedicated leadership in K-12 education, Matt Webster brings a proven record of strategic planning, community engagement, and academic achievement. His expertise in collaborative leadership, passion for organizational growth, and belief in authentic learning experiences have led to previously unrealized student achievement rankings in each of the two districts he’s served.”