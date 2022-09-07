Otsego prepares for Purple Week festivities

OHS students (from left) Addyson Thomas, Cooper Smalldon and Emily Allen model this year’s Purple Week gear. (Photo provided)

Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

No one fights alone.

That’s the slogan for this year’s Purple Week at Otsego High School.

Taking place from Monday, Sept. 26, to Friday, Sept. 30, Purple Week will raise awareness and money for the Van Andel Institute in the ongoing battle against cancer and Parkinson’s Disease.

Otsego Public Schools communications director Holly McCaw act as the coordinator of Purple Week.

“This year’s slogan is really special,” McCaw said. “It truly shows the spirit of this week: that we can all come together to help fight cancer and Parkinson’s and support each other in the fight.”

Purple Week started as a single football game in 2010 to raise money for cancer research. Leaders at OHS decided to make the event a biannual one and added an outdoor volleyball game along with a football game in 2012.

Given the success of those games, the decision was made to host a weeklong event, with any of the school’s athletic teams that wanted to go purple during that week invited to do so.

“The school and community really rallied around these games and the cause and others wanted to get involved,” McCaw said. “So, we expanded.”

To date, the OPS and the community have raised more than $115,000 for the cause.

All money raised throughout the week stays in West Michigan, with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to Van Andel Institute’s continuing research.

“Every dollar donated makes a direct difference,” McCaw said. “Cancer and Parkinson’s impact so many of us in some way. That’s what makes (Purple Week) such a great way for our community to come together and provide hope for treatments in the future.”

This year’s purple athletic events are: