Otsego tennis plays well

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PORTLAND—Otsego turned in a strong showing Saturday at the Portland Invitational, competing against Ludington, DeWitt and Portland.

The Bulldogs came away with multiple individual flight wins against a competitive field.

Senior Ellie Koringa led the way, winning her bracket at No. 2 singles with consistent play and strong net work.

Senior Alie Bronson also claimed a flight title in her debut singles tournament, going 3-0 to win the No. 3 singles bracket.

At No. 4 singles, Lydia Griffith battled through her bracket to earn a first-place finish, using steady ground strokes and effective ball movement.

Otsego also found success in doubles, with the No. 2 team of Hope Stender and Mila Garrett finishing runner-up. The duo picked up wins over DeWitt and Portland during the invite.