Otsego’s Hoffman sets record in 3,200 at D2 State Finals

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

HAMILTON—Otsego junior Emma Hoffman made some history at the Division 2 Girls Track State Finals on Saturday, May 31.

With a win in the 1,600 (personal-best 4:52.86) already under her belt, Hoffman won the 3,200 with a meet-record time of 10:27.44.

Those two wins capped an unbeaten season for Hoffman.

“I feel like we have been building towards the State Finals all season,” Otsego coach Justin Scott said. “It’s this destination that just sits on the horizon beckoning. Each accomplishment throughout the season simply opened the pathway to the next stop.

“Today, it was time to see what would happen when Emma’s journey reached the State Finals. And it was a thing of beauty.”

Hoffman has verbally committed to compete for the University of Colorado after graduating next year.

“What Emma accomplished this season is nothing short of amazing,” Scott said. “Very few people on this earth can match the amount of discipline, dedication and effort it takes to accomplish the things Emma has this season.

“Watching her efforts and sacrifices culminate in an emphatic victory against her opponents and against history was legendary. She is a special athlete that is so deserving of the recognition and accolades that she has received this year.”

Wayland’s Evie Mathis joined Hoffman in winning a state title, doing so in pole vault at 11-9.

Allegan’s Jayden VandenAkker finished second in the 100 hurdles (14.65) to earn All-State, which goes to the top eight finishers. She was 10th in the 300 hurdles at 47.36.

The area’s other All-State performances came from Hopkins 4×100 relay team of Annika Ford, Kambria Moored, Ellarie Baugh and Riley Homrich (fourth at 49.62); Moored in the 300 hurdles (fifth at 46.29); and Plainwell’s Jadyn Erdody in discus (eighth at 120-2). Erdody also placed 24th in the 300 hurdles (49.84).

Other county athletes who competed in the D2 Girls Finals were: Homrich in the 100 (ninth at 12.54); Plainwell’s 4×100 relay team of Hailey Newcomb, Delainey Poel, Nyra Cross and Alayna Ranney (13th at 50.71); Allegan’s Bailey Dilley in pole vault (18th at 9-3); Otsego’s Oliva Klimp in long jump (21st at 15-6); Plainwell’s Mai Nguyen in the 3,200 (22nd at 11:54.96); Otsego’s Audrey Holmes in shot put (23rd at 33-7.25; Hopkins’ Keilah Bonga in discus (24th at 85-8); and Otsego’s Madden Fitzpatrick in shot put (25th at 33-1.5).