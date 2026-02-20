“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” -Harry S. Truman

Did You Know?

Cats can’t taste sweetness. They’re the only mammals that can’t.

Male cats are mostly left-pawed.

Most cats dislike citrus scents…they act as natural repellents.

Unlike humans, cats can safely drink seawater.

Cats instinctively hide when they are sick.

Cats stalk their owners just for fun.

Cats sometimes guard their owners while they sleep.

You don’t own a cat; the cat owns you.

The first ever cordless phone was created by God. He named it “Prayer.” It never loses its signal and you never have to recharge it. Use it anywhere.

Valentine’s Day was last weekend, so I’m hoping that all the sweethearts out there were pleased with the day. Everyday should be Valentine’s Day. For you guys out there, here’s how you can be more romantic to your wife:

Dine her, call her, hug her, support her, hold her, surprise her, compliment her, smile at her, listen to her, laugh with her, cry with her, romance her, believe in her, cuddle with her, shop with her, give her jewelry, buy her flowers, hold her hand, write her love letter s, and go to the end of the earth and back for her again.

Ladies, here’s how to win your husband. Show up naked and bring food.

When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind.

“Failure to prepare is preparing to fail.” -Mike Murdock

