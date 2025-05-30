Listening to some of the conversations coming out of Washington, D.C., makes me want to share ten more ways of speaking like a confident communicator, rather than like someone with a second grade education. Please give these some serious thought:

Instead of “Wait a minute,” say “Just a moment please.”

Instead of “Move aside,” say “ May I get through?”

Instead of “Be quiet,” say “Let’s lower our voices.”

Instead of “I’m busy,” say “Can we talk a bit later?”

Instead of “It’s boring,” say “It doesn’t quite interest me.”

Instead of “What do you want?”, say “How can I help you?”

Instead of “I made a mistake,” say “That was an oversight on my part.”

Instead of “I’m tired,” say “I could use a little rest.”

Instead of “That’s impossible,” say “That seems quite challenging.”

Instead of “I’m angry.” say “I’m not pleased with this.”

I’ve just finished my sessions at Cardio-Rehab. I am planning to continue visiting my gym, because I haven’t reached my goal when it comes to my weight. I’ve learned that in order to stay healthy, I must follow a regular exercise regime and pay more attention to my daily diet. Walking will be more of my daily routine. Here is what happens when you walk for just one hour:

I’ve just finished my sessions at Cardio-Rehab. I am planning to continue visiting my gym, because I haven’t reached my goal when it comes to my weight. I’ve learned that in order to stay healthy, I must follow a regular exercise regime and pay more attention to my daily diet. Walking will be more of my daily routine. Here is what happens when you walk for just one hour: After two minutes, your blood starts flowing faster, which wakes up your muscles and brain.

After five minutes, your heart rate picks up, boosting circulation and oxygen supply.

After ten minutes, your joints start to loosen, stiffness fades, and your mood starts lifting.

After fifteen minutes, your body starts to burn fat for energy, and your stress begins to drop.

After thirty minutes, endorphins kick in which improves your mood and lowers anxiety.

After forty-five minutes, the blood pressure and cholesterol levels start improving.

After sixty minutes, your body shifts into fat-burning mode and your metabolism stays elevated for hours.

Memorial Day 2025 is now in the history books. This means that wearing those white patent leather shoes is now in style. For men, it is suggested that you don’t wear black socks with these shoes if you are wearing shorts.

Will Rogers, who died in a 1935 plane crash, was one of the greatest political sages this country has ever known. Here are a few samples of things he said that really make sense:

Memorial Day 2025 is now in the history books. This means that wearing those white patent leather shoes is now in style. For men, it is suggested that you don’t wear black socks with these shoes if you are wearing shorts. Will Rogers, who died in a 1935 plane crash, was one of the greatest political sages this country has ever known. Here are a few samples of things he said that really make sense: “Never slap a man who’s chewing tobacco.”

“There are two theories to arguing with a woman. Neither works.”

“The quickest way to double your money is to fold it and put it back into your pocket.”

“Never miss a good chance to shut up.”

You came here from there, because you didn’t like it there, and now you want to change here to be like there. You are welcome here, only don’t try to make here like there. If you want to make here like there, you shouldn’t have left there in the first place.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.Boats are fun. Do you get out on the lake sometimes? How big is the boat? I read that the average bass boat is 16 to 22 feet long. The pontoon boats like the ones I have rented on our nearby lakes are usually 20 to 24 feet.

I also read that There are over 6000 super yachts sailing between 100 feet and 593 feet long. They cost as much as 4 1/2 billion dollars. Many Thousands more are 60 or 70 or 80 feet long with prices in the many millions range.

Meanwhile the Republican House of Representatives, under pressure from the oval office, passed what they call “The One Big Beautiful Bill”. It will mean that millions of US citizens will lose health care coverage. Small businesses, veterans and ordinary people will suffer. It will also add over 3.8 trillion dollars to the national debt. Huge tax breaks for the very, very rich are included, which I suppose will allow them to buy even bigger yachts.

It all seems rather outlandish and perplexing. After calling my senators and representatives, I believe I will head out to the lake where I can be reminded what real beauty looks like.