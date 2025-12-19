Out and About: Dentistry, healthy hearts, and Christmas

“Though force can protect in emergency, only justice, fairness, consideration and cooperation can finally lead men to the dawn of eternal peace.” -Dwight D. Eisenhower

As long as I can remember, I’ve dreaded visiting the dentist. Like my mother, I’ve always tried to make dental appointments twice a year. As a result, I’ve been lucky when it came to cavities. Last week when I arrived for my cleaning, I informed the hygienist that I was not a big fan of the use of the high-water pressure style of cleaning. She informed me that this type of cleaning is being used quite regularly, and that she is using a type of numbing that works quite well. I also mentioned that I was also not a big fan of that steel pick that is used to poke between the teeth. She reassured me that she still uses that tool, but not as much. The end result was a very pain-free experience. I am happy to say that my fear of dental visits is a thing of the past and I’m looking forward to next May when I will once again let Kylee gaze into my mouth and polish my pearly whites.

My “Heart Healthy” session is in the final week of the year. I’ll miss the guys, but am happy in knowing that Meg will have about two weeks to gather her patience and come up with more ways to put us through our aerobic paces in January. Spike will still be leading those of us who show up at Health Trac during the Christmas break. Spike is a good leader, but we wish he wouldn’t act so much like a Drill Sergeant.

When the moon is directly overhead, you weigh slightly less.

Here are six things you should know if you’re in your seventies:

Your health is your real wealth now – protect your energy like treasure.

Time with family is more valuable than anything you ever earned.

Movement is medicine – stop moving and your body starts dying.

Forgive quickly – carrying anger steals the little peace you have left.

Memories matter more than possessions – focus on moments, not things.

Happiness now is choosing peace over pride, presence over regret, and love over hate.

Christmas is next week. I would like to wish each and every one of you a most joyous holiday season. May we all share more peace and patience with each other and most importantly, may we show more love to one another.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.