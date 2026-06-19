Out and About: Father’s Day, things to be aware of, and fundraisers

“America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination, and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.” ~ Harry S. Truman
This next Sunday is Father’s Day. There are plenty of fathers out there, hopefully, most of them are dads too. If your “dad” is still alive, do your best to let him know that he is loved and appreciated.
Here are several things you might not be aware of:
- There are more possible ways to shuffle a deck of cards than there are atoms in the observable universe.
- A cloud can weigh hundreds of tons and still float in the sky.
- Every second, your body produces millions of new cells while millions of others die.
- Some plants can recognize when they are being eaten and release chemicals to warn nearby plants.
If you are a friend of the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF), you’ll want to know what is coming up this month and during the rest of the summer. ARF’s summer fundraisers help make the lives of St. Joe County’s unwanted fur babies just a little more bearable.
This month, ARF volunteers will be working the dining room at the Three Rivers Culver’s Restaurant. They will bring your food to your table, then buss your table when you are finished. They will do this on Tuesday, June 23 from 6 to 8 PM. They will do this again on Tuesday, July 21, the same hours. If you use the drive-thru service, they’ll help there also. If you live in the Sturgis area, the volunteers will be working there Tuesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 13.
Thank you Culver’s for donating a portion of your profits to ARF during the time the volunteers are there.
See you Out and About during Water Festival!
Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.