Out and About: Food facts, Easter, and Spring Break

Food Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Just 2 bananas will provide you with enough energy for an intense 90-minute workout.

Eating cucumbers before bedtime can help you wake up feeling refreshed and headache-free.

Apples are more effective in waking up in the morning than coffee.

3 carrots give you energy to walk 3 miles; they were first grown as medicine, not food.

Chickpeas and almonds contain almost as much protein as steak.

This week is very special. Last Sunday was Palm Sunday. On Wednesday, April 1, Passover began at sundown, and Friday, April 3, is Good Friday. Whatever religious beliefs you follow, take time to thank the God you worship and pray for a better tomorrow.

Next Sunday is Easter. Places of worship will be filled with believers and I’m sure even some non-believers who feel it’s an important day to worship God, just in case he does exist and is watching us. Believe me if you will, he is always everywhere and she is watching.

Easter has always been a special day for me. As a little boy, this is when I wore a new pair of dress shoes and my previous pair became my everyday shoes. Little boys dressed up in new suits and little girls looked very pretty in their new shiny shoes and new Easter dresses. My mother wore her white gloves and an Easter bonnet with all the frills upon it. Those were the days. Thank God for the memories.

Mexico City sinks about 10 inches a year.

The three most valuable brand names on earth: Marlboro, Coca-Cola, and Budweiser, in that order.

For those venturing out for “Spring Break”, safe travels to all and be kind and patient with each other.

Happy Easter, and I’ll see you Out and About.

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.