Out and About: IceBreaker, moms, and hugs

The twenty-third Annual Ice Breaker is scheduled for Saturday, February 22. The venue is the Armstrong Recreation Hall, 1015 Maple Street, in Three Rivers and is open to the public.

The doors open at 6 PM for the Silent Auction Fundraiser, and the first bidding table will close at 7 PM. Tickets for Ice Breaker 2025 cost $20/person and includes food and beverages. For tickets, contact the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce at (269)278-8193. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $30/person.

We have only one Mother. Through out our lives, feelings for our mother will probably change, but without a doubt, she will always hold one of the biggest spaces in our heart. As we age, here are just a few things we might say to Mom:

At three years – “Mommy, I love you!”

At ten years – “Mom, whatever.”

At sixteen years – “My Mom is so annoying.”

At eighteen years – “I’m leaving this house.”

At twenty-five years – “Mom, you were right.”

At thirty years – “Wanna go to Mom’s house?”

At fifty years – “I don’t want to lose my Mom.”

At seventy years – “I would give up everything to have my Mom here with me.”

Remember, You only have one Momma.

Your Mother is Always With You

Your Mother is always with you. She’s the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street, she’s the smell of certain foods you remember, the flowers you pick, and the fragrance of life itself. She’s the cool hand on your brow when you’re not feeling well, she’s your breath in the air on a cold winter’s day. She’s the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep, the colors of the rainbow, she is Christmas Morning. Your Mother lives inside your laughter. She’s the place you came from, your first home, and she’s the map you follow with every step you take. She’s your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you. Not time, not space…….Not even death.

If you are a hugger, please mark your calendar for January 21. Thanks to Kevin Zaborney, from Caro, Michigan, he created National Hugging Day in 1986. National Hugging Day was created to promote “the values and benefits directly related to love and kindness through the power of consensual hugging.”

Do bugs and animals hug? The answer is that they sure do, but not necessarily the same way we humans use the embrace. For example, spider monkeys are known to hug during reunions, after spending the day apart to hunt or feed. Many bugs hug other insects, but usually when they are preparing to consume the hug recipient for a meal.

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.