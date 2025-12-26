Out and About: Morning breath, check-ups, and Christmas

“Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom.” -Thomas Jefferson

For you ladies, believe it or not, Sam Elliott does wake up with “Morning Breath”. For you guys, so does Nora O’Donnell. As a matter of fact, I don’t know of anyone who wakes up with their breath smelling like a bouquet of roses, no matter what you might see in the movies. Morning Breath is a natural consequence of the body’s processes during sleep, and is not solely a sign of poor hygiene. Understanding the underlying biological causes and the habits that worsen the smell is the first step toward fresher mornings.

The primary reason breath smells bad upon waking is a significant reduction in saliva production while you sleep, a phenomenon termed nocturnal xerostomia, or dry mouth at night. Saliva is the mouth’s natural cleansing agent, constantly washing away food debris and bacteria during the day. When salivary flow decreases dramatically during sleep, the mouth loses this self-cleaning mechanism.

I’m pretty sure I have morning breath, and I really want to do what I can to eliminate it. I’ve been told to begin by using a comprehensive oral hygiene routine right before bed. Brushing your teeth for two minutes and flossing removes the food particles that would otherwise feed the anaerobic bacteria all night long is a good start. A good alcohol-free mouthwash also helps. Another step would be cleaning your tongue, as its rough surface is a major reservoir for bacteria and debris. A tongue scraper is a good tool to have around. You’ll want to be careful not to gag while doing this. Drinking a glass of water before going to sleep can also help counteract the natural nighttime drying of the mouth.

It’s important to have regular check-ups with a dentist. Cavities or gum disease can create pockets where odor-causing bacteria thrive.

If you have travel plans, please be safe and allow yourself some extra time for weather. Travel safely and with plenty of patience for others.

