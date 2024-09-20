Out and About: Motor oil, remodeling, and lawn work

Here are twelve things we should all understand:
- When you are winning, keep your mouth shut.
- Don’t tell people your plans. Wait for the results to speak for themselves.
- Never expect to get what you give. Not everyone has a heart of flesh.
- Everyday you wake up, you have a new job to be better than yesterday.
- You’ll never get what you want, until you are grateful for what you have.
- Sometimes what you’re trying to hold on to is exactly what you should let go of.
- If you want to buy things without looking at the price, work without looking at the clock.
- God puts people in your life for a reason and removes them from your life for a better reason.
- The Devil wouldn’t be attacking you so hard if there wasn’t something valuable in you. Thieves don’t break into empty houses.
- You’re going to set a lot of people off, when you start doing what’s best for you.
- You will lose a lot of friends when you get really serious about your life goals.
- Life does not get easier, you just get stronger.
Synthetic motor oil has been around for a while now. Using it means that you shouldn’t have to change your motor oil as often as you used to. Synthetic motor oil is an upgrade that most drivers don’t really need. It costs more than two times as much as regular motor oil, and the benefit is that you don’t need to change it as often. There was a time when changing your oil was recommended every 2500 miles. It is now recommended to do so every 5000 miles. Consumer Reports says that you should use Synthetic Oil only if your car’s owners manual recommends it. I also recommend changing the oil filter every time you change your oil. Why run clean oil through a dirty filter?
This has been an educational year for me. I’ve watched our neighbors do some significant house remodeling. I’ve watched a lot of concrete being poured and a lot of roofing being done. I helped my dad build a garage about sixty years ago. I’m not much into construction, but I did learn to appreciate what goes into building any type of structure.
We had a water softener installed and even that took time. Arranging to have a plumber come out was difficult. Carpenters, plumbers and electricians are very busy during the summer months. Waiting two months to have some work done is not uncommon. Many people don’t care to do their own work during the winter because of the cold weather and holidays. However, a lot of contractors are looking for work during this time of the year. As a result, you are more likely to get a good deal on having inside work done by a professional who isn’t as busy and can concentrate on just your needs rather than several other homeowners who need attention.
As we age, mowing the lawn and shoveling snow are just two things we’d rather have someone else do for us. If you are in the market for lawn care or snow removal, you might want to check with a couple of your neighbors. If you hire the same crew, the business may be open to offering some type of discount, since it can take care of several homes at once. Hiring a high school student isn’t a bad idea either. You’d be surprised how many students are willing to earn some extra cash.
If you’re looking forward to the fall colors and cooler temperatures, Autumn begins Sunday, September 22.
Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.