Out and About: Old age, shoulder pain, and comfort

“The flag is the embodiment, not of sentiment, but of history.” -Woodrow Wilson

Old age is not for sissies. A year ago, I suffered a heart attack and spent about six weeks at home recovering from Quadruple Heart By-Pass surgery. Since then, I’ve been attending “Heart Healthy” sessions at the Beacon Health Wellness Pavilion. I’ve shared some of these experiences with everyone via this column. I recently developed a slipped disc in my lower back. Thanks to the folks at Armor Physical Therapy, this pain will heal itself. The benefit of getting older is that many elderly citizens suffer some kind of joint pain.

Shoulder pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal symptoms in adults. The shoulders have the greatest range of motion of any joints in the body. Their complexity – each has three bones and four joints, plus muscles, tendons, and ligaments – means there’s a lot that can go wrong.

Here are several steps for comfort, should you suffer shoulder pain:

Rest: This gives an aching shoulder time to heal. To avoid stiffness, keep doing easy activities that don’t cause pain. Avoid heavy lifting.

Exercise: Gentle moves can help maintain strength and range of motion. A good example would be a crossover arm stretch. This involves pulling one arm across your chest, holding your upper arm, and keeping the position for 30 seconds.

Ice and heat: Applying ice wrapped in a cloth barrier can reduce inflammation and ease pain. A package of frozen veggies works quite well, if you don’t have ice. If your muscles feel tight, a warm heating pad may help to increase blood flow and release tension. Try either for 15 to 20 minutes at a time.

Physical therapy: This is one of the cornerstones of shoulder recovery. Studies have found that pairing physical therapy with at-home exercises can ease pain and improve function in people with shoulder pain.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.