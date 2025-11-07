Out and About: Stuff-a-Truck, Veteran’s Day, and customer service

It’s time to “Stuff-A-Truck” for those in need. The Three Rivers Lions Club needs everyone’s help to do just that for this upcoming Thanksgiving. Everyone is invited to come on down to Harding’s Market, 808 West Michigan Avenue in Three Rivers on Saturday, November 22 from 10 AM until 2 PM. You’ll be able to grab a bag and fill it with non-perishable food items to be delivered to those in need this Thanksgiving.

The Lions Club would also appreciate unwrapped toys for children up to the age of twelve.

If you’d like, you may also make a cash donation. Simply make your check payable to: Three Rivers Lions Club, attention “Christmas Food Baskets”, and mail it to P.O. Box 134, Three Rivers, Michigan 49093.

Next Tuesday, November 11, we celebrate Veterans Day. It was on this day, November 11, 1918, that the armistice was signed ending World War I. There will be a brief ceremony at the American Legion, 59990 South Main Street in Three Rivers at 11 AM to celebrate this day. The public is invited.

Customer Service isn’t totally a thing of the past, it’s just a little more difficult to find. In traveling to the VA Medical Center in Battle Creek a week ago, we stopped at the Bob Evans restaurant on Beckley Road, just west of M-66 for a late breakfast. We had stopped there a couple years ago and met a waitress named Comfort. We wondered if she was still there, because we really enjoyed the experience then and hoped that we might be lucky enough to have her wait on us once again. The “Dining Gods” were with us and sure enough she was there and welcomed us with a huge hug.

Comfort not only greeted us with a hug, but was very attentive to our needs. Our coffee cups were never empty and we never had an empty plate in front of us. We felt like we were the only patrons in the restaurant. I’ll be sending a card to the restaurant’s manager thanking him/her for keeping Comfort on the waitstaff and hopefully Comfort will be notified as to how happy she made us that morning. We will return and I strongly recommend that if any of you readers are ever in the Battle Creek area, near Beckley Road, you might stop by Bob Evans and experience some excellent customer service from Comfort. Tell her that Norm and Mary Ann send their hugs and well wishes.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.

