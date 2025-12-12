Out and About: Winter, holidays, and Christmas trees

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” ~ Will Rogers

Hopefully this finds everyone doing what you can to stay warm and upright. With the recent snow storm, we are officially into the winter season. Flies and mosquitoes are no longer a problem, and for this I am truly thankful.

We must now concentrate on the upcoming Christmas holidays. Please don’t forget to take your patience and understanding with you as you venture out to complete your holiday shopping. It’s also not too early to get your parcels to the post office. The longer you wait, the longer the line gets at the postal window.

My one grandfather died when I was two years old, so I didn’t have any time to learn some of life’s valuable lessons from someone really old. I did, however, have several interesting uncles who I enjoyed listening to, because they were a bit more adventurous than my father. Anyway, here are seven laws of life that I’ve tried to follow. Thank you, Uncle Harold:

Respect is earned by how you treat people who can’t do anything for you.

You don’t need to win every fight – peace is the real victory.

The quieter you become, the more people reveal who they truly are.

Never rush life – everything meant for you will find you when you’re ready.

A calm mind can solve problems an angry heart never will.

You’ll regret time wasted chasing attention instead of building purpose.

Wisdom isn’t what you know – it’s what you no longer react to.

Things to ponder:

Why are eggs packed in flimsy paper cartons, but batteries are secured in plastic that's as tough as nails to open?

Why can’t women put their mascara on with their mouths closed?

Why is lemon juice made with artificial flavoring and dish-washing liquid made with real lemons?

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.