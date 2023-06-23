Out and About:

The Sixty-Sixth Annual Three Rivers Water Festival is now in the history books, and what a festival it was. The weather cooperated and it seems everyone had a good time. Many thanks to all the sponsors for their support. You’ll want to check the local news and newspaper for information on the other festivals going on this summer. Colon, White Pigeon, Centreville, Burr Oak and Mendon all have parades and much more for everyone in the family. Colon has the next parade on Tuesday, July 4, which steps off 11 AM. Come on over and bring along your American Spirit.

Summer officially starts this week, which means the days will start getting shorter starting Wednesday, June 21.

As you’re getting dressed in the morning, or getting ready for bed later in the day, here are eight things you should checkout while you’re in front of the mirror:

Skin. Check for new spots or lesions, or preexisting moles that seem to be changing color, shape or size. Women should pay special attention to their lower legs, and men to their backs.

Eyes. Look for crusty material accumulating along the eyelash line. Your eye might also feel irritated, gritty or itchy. This condition is called blepharitis and is easy to self-diagnose. To correct it, try mixing a few drops of no-tears baby shampoo, gentle facial cleanser, or commercial eyelid cleansing solution with a bit of water until frothy. Massaging this solution into one eyelid at a time, then rinsing well, the flaking should dissolve and the irritation should subside. Try this routine every few days. If the problem doesn’t clear up, contact your optometrist or ophthalmologist.

Mouth. A sticky bacterial film known as plaque can build up and may contribute to gum disease. If you don’t visit your dentist at least twice a year, you should purchase some chewable disclosing tablets. The tablets will temporarily stain plaque a bright pink or blue color. They would appear after chewing the tablets. The best thing to do is contact your dentist.

Throat. If lumps or bulges appear while swallowing, it might signal thyroid trouble. If these appear, contact your doctor or an internist or endocrinologist.

Breasts. If you notice any changes in size, shape or skin texture, it might be a warning sign of breast cancer or a fibroadenoma. Your family physician or internist can perform a breast exam, should you have any concerns.

Posture. Look for a hunched-over posture that might resemble a “C” instead of an “S”. This could be a sign of tight or weak muscles or possible vertebral fractures.

Hair. Unexplained thinning or patchy hair loss. A topical or oral hair regrowth medication could be recommended by your family physician, internist or dermatologist.

Feet. Look for changes in your arches when you shift your weight. Perhaps you aren’t receiving the proper support from the shoes you wear. A podiatrist can help you with this.

The River Trade Brewing Company, 145 South Washington Street in Constantine, will host a fundraiser on Thursday, June 22, from 4 PM until 9 PM, for the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF). Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available, along with their menu of good food. River Trade Brewing Company will donate 15% of their profits. Everyone is invited to come on down and share the fun.

If man bites doggie, that is news. If face scares doggie, better use – BURMA SHAVE

See you Out and About!