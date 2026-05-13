Outstanding educators for 2026 honored

Each year, the Outstanding People for Education Awards shine a spotlight on individuals who go above and beyond to make a meaningful difference in Allegan County’s public schools. From dedicated educators and support staff to committed volunteers and administrators, these honorees represent the very best in education and share a common commitment to student success.
For 2026, our eight local school districts, along with the Allegan Area ESA, each selected three recipients, from the extensive list of nominees, to receive this distinguished recognition. The awards, sponsored by the Allegan County School Boards Association, were celebrated during a banquet held April 29 at the Allegan Conference Center at Allegan High School. The evening was made even more special through catering and décor provided by the teachers and students of the Tech Center’s Culinary Arts program.
This year’s honorees include:
Allegan Area ESA
• Tina Kocefas — Teacher, Transition Center
• Alayna Krueger — Early Childhood Social Worker
• Troy Woodwyk — Director of Safety & Security
Allegan Public Schools
• Ashley Jackson — Behavioral Interventionist, Dawson Elementary
• Kay Scharlow — Social Studies Teacher, L.E. White Middle School
• Lindsay Bannatyne — Math Teacher, Allegan High School
Fennville Public Schools
• Jeffrey Lance — Spanish Teacher, Fennville High School
• Kelly Howes — Literacy Coach, Fennville Elementary
• Wendell Hughes — Varsity Football Coach and Bus Driver
Glenn Public School
• Jamie Walle — Superintendent/Principal
• Kevin Poolman — Board of Education President
• Tony Marr — Community Volunteer
Hopkins Public Schools
• Mindy Laarman — Long-term Substitute Teacher, Sycamore Elementary
• Jennifer Reynolds — Paraprofessional, Hopkins Elementary
• Kimberly Bollone — Business Office Manager
Martin Public Schools
• Steve Kennedy — Director of Operations
• Alan Walker — Food Service Director
• Lauren Mathis-Hamelink — Social Studies Teacher, Middle/High School
Otsego Public Schools
• Autumn VanLiere — Office Aide, Dix Street Elementary
• Heather Sokoloski — Math Teacher, Middle School
• Beth Zartman — ELA Teacher, Middle School
Plainwell Community Schools
• Julie Jackson – Special Education Aide, Starr Elementary
• Caitlin Bunker – Young 5’s Teacher, Starr Elementary
• Noel Muselin – RISE Academy Teacher, Middle School
Wayland Union Schools
• Autumn Bonte — Athletic Administrative Assistant, High School
• Erin Koopman — Intervention Specialist, High School
• Steve Wright — Bus Driver
Outstanding educators for 2026 honored
Each year, the Outstanding People for Education Awards shine a spotlight on individuals who go above and beyond to make a meaningful difference in Allegan County’s public schools. From dedicated educators and support staff to committed volunteers and administrators, these honorees represent the very best in education and share a common commitment to student success.