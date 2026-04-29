Over 400 grams of meth seized at traffic stop in Martin Twp

Four Kalamazoo residents are in custody after more than 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine were recovered during a traffic stop in Allegan County this past week.

On April 22, detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET), in partnership with the Mid-Michigan Investigative Narcotics Team (MINT), conducted a narcotics trafficking investigation in Allegan and Kalamazoo Counties.

SWET is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force.

Deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) made a traffic stop near US-131 and 116th Street in Martin Township.

Four suspects were in the vehicle when deputies conducted the stop, multiple of whom allegedly resisted arrest. Another suspect tried to destroy evidence by tearing packages open that contained suspected narcotics and throwing the contents into the air and on the road.

SWET said as a result of this, three deputies were exposed to potentially hazardous substances and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

One deputy was hurt after they were bitten by one of the suspects, and one suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of a possible drug overdose.

According to SWET, everyone involved has been treated and released.

Investigators recovered more than 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine from the suspect vehicle.

The seizure led to the execution of a residential search warrant in the 900 block of Washington Street in Kalamazoo, where additional evidence of narcotics distribution was found.

Four Kalamazoo residents were arrested and face multiple charges, including:

Resisting and obstructing police causing injury

Resisting and obstructing police by attempting to destroy evidence

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver

“I am very proud of the excellent work being accomplished by the detectives with the Southwest Enforcement Team,” said Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker. “Our partnership helps to make our communities safer.”

Residents are encouraged to report suspected drug activity to MSP-PROTECT@michigan.gov or leave an anonymous tip at (269) 982-8664.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, contact the Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at 1-800-781-0353.