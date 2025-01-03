Over a half-dozen Albion establishments open for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Steve Joyner, Austin, TX and Betty Chlystek, Albion, have been a couple for 20 years and chose to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Albion at Galazio’s for the warm, friendly atmosphere, location, and delicious food.

University Bowling Lanes was open to the general public one New Year’s Eve for open bowling and non-bowling fun like music to bingo to welcome in the new year!

Julie and Bennie Richmond, owners of University Bowling Lanes, Albion, with their labs Nala and Raya had champagne and a hot dog bar for their midnight tournament bowlers. Earlier they had open bowling and music bingo for the general public.

A few friends gathered with Maurice Barry owner of Noon or Night Recording Studio, Albion, on New Year’s Eve to help him celebrate the transition of his recording studio expanding to a community center on January 1.

The number of choices in Albion for New Year’s Eve celebrations shows that businesses are ready to grow with the city. There were over a half dozen places open to greet the new year. Many business owners and guests shared their hopes to see people support Albion’s businesses to keep the momentum going.

Kids ‘N’ Stuff Children’s Museum had activities leading up to the traditional noon balloon drop for children. North of Albion, Duck Lake Tavern on 27 ½ Mile Road opened at 11 a.m. with New Year’s specials on the menu.

As the night started to settle in, businesses got ready for the evening festivities as did this reporter. My first stop was at Galizio Restaurant on N. Clinton Street, which serves gourmet Greek food and Italian fare. The entertainment set the mood with Marcus and Tiffany Shelton, Jackson, singing everything from “O Sole Mio,” an Italian opera to Elvis’, “Can’t Help Falling love,” Radio Head, Fleetwood Mac, and James Taylor’s, “You’ve Got a Friend.” They enjoyed having an intimate audience despite the constant flow of people.

One couple shared that they loved the atmosphere of the restaurant. “The ambiance, an easy distance from where I live. My company, my boyfriend,” said Betty Chlystek, Albion. They have been together for 20 years. Both of their New Year’s Eve wishes involved seeing Albion continue to grow in the coming year.

Being from Austin, Texas, Chlystek’s boyfriend, Steve Joyner, said, “We came here because of the warmth. Everyone who has walked through the door has been someone you recognize…It’s the community and closeness that you don’t get in the big city.”

The next stop provided sporting fun. Viking Warrior Axe Throwing Co. at the corner of Erie and Superior St. offered free food and snacks for adults and kids coming in learning how to throw axes at various game targets.

Sarah Stahl, a dentist in town, said she’s never done it before and found the experience an enjoyable and unique way to spend New Year’s Eve with her family and friends. “It’s exciting. There are a bunch of different games that you can play, so it keeps it different so that you don’t get bored. It’s also a bit sporty so that you’re active doing it, so it’s fun,” said Stahl. Her New Year’s wish for Albion, “That it keeps growing in a positive way.”

Shawn Ruddock and his family own Rudduck’s Trackside Eatery & Pub between Lopez Taco and the railroad tracks on Superior Street. The restaurant had its soft opening Saturday. Ruddock has ties to Calhoun County and believes in the future economic success of Albion. “We spoke with several community leaders and there was a need for a breakfast restaurant and especially someone that would be open all the time, every day.” He is working on getting a liquor license.

When entering the restaurant, the bar is to the right and booth seating is to the left. A dance floor with a colorful disco ball is in the back. Near the dance floor are pool tables that guests can use without charge.

Ray Lane and his wife, Kimberly, and daughter, April, stopped in for New Year’s Eve dinner. He explained, “It was close and something to do. It’s really nice. I remember it way back when it was the Rusty Hinge, and it doesn’t look nothin’ like that now. It’s gorgeous in here.” He is glad to see Albion have something like this. “We need more,” said Lane.

At University Lanes, owners Bennie and Julie Richmond said they keep the bowling lanes open on New Year’s Eve open to give everyone a safe place to go to have fun. They have owned the business for 12 years. Richmond used to work at Hillside in Hillsdale, but when the bowling alley in Albion was for sale, he and his wife jumped at the opportunity.

“We’d gone to Florida, Colorado, Wisconsin, Ohio, all over the place, but nothing really fit. We had family in Michigan and we kinda stayed where we are at. This one closed up and a friend of mine worked here told me about it.”

Reviving the business was challenging. “We came in and took it over. It was a long, long haul. When a bowling alley closes up, people go elsewhere and don’t usually come back.” Now, they are seeing full lanes and getting regulars for open lanes and tournament play

Anna Merritt, owner of Anna’s House of Flowers, said she was happy to support fellow Albion business owners. “I came out here tonight because I got a phone call. You’re not staying at home. Go pick Betty up and go to the bowling alley. It was fun. We played music bingo, and it was really fun.”

Regular Eddie L. Vines Jr., shared, “I love the owners. They are community oriented.”

“If we aren’t done at midnight, we stop and do a champagne toast and a hot dog bar for the bowlers. It’s a lot of fun,” said Richmond. He said they would definitely continue the New Year’s Eve tradition.

At Noon or Night Recording Studio on Austin Avenue, owner Maurice Barry isn’t just welcoming the transition of a new year, but in his business as well. He will no longer focus on the recording side of his business.

“I am turning it into the Community that Cares Center. We’re going to be focusing on connecting people to services, working with the underprivileged underserved community,” said Barry. He has taken training to help him with this new phase of his career.

“I took a transition to success training out at Starr, which is a training that helps diagnose poverty from a medical perspective and we treat all aspects of poverty, not just being poor, medical and mental.”

A business owner herself, Christianna Mackenzie Gaddis, came with her wife, Tocara, to support Barry in his new venture.

“Family doesn’t always mean blood. It means that you connect with the people you share the heart in common with. You believe in the real of the real. So, my wife and I made sure all of our kids were secure and we’re celebrating with someone that we’re together with and somebody that we know Albion is going to go to the next level with,” said Gaddis.

They run a print service downtown and a clothing shop. They have donated time and services to support the Albion community, too. Gaddis shared that running a business in general is challenging and knows how much work Barry has in front of him to successfully run a non-profit. She explained that her name, Christianna, means follower of Christ, and full of grace and both she and her wife know that whether Barry’s running a non-profit or their business future, they believe getting Albion to the next level means putting, “God first.”

Photos and story by Sylvia Benavidez