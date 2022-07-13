The 2022 Lawton Summerfest was greeted with sunny skies, warm temperatures, and a throng of festivalgoers on Saturday, July 9. The daylong event saw over 100 vehicles take part in the car show, with vehicles parked downtown on Main Street. Festivalgoers also strolled through many booths displayed with a variety of arts and crafts. A late afternoon parade saw members of the Lawton High School Marching Band perform on a motorboat, as well as Lawton royalty, and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Mounted Division, who rode their horses along the parade route. Immediately following the Sheriff’s Mounted Division, a parade participant also rode a horse, and at times, stood up on the horse along the parade route while displaying Old Glory. Festivalgoers gathered on Main Street at night to dance and listen to music provided by The Bronk Bros. The festival closed with a fireworks display that lit up the downtown sky.

Courier-Leader photos/Paul Garrod