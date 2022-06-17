Father’s Day is Sunday.

It is a day of commemoration and a celebration of “Dad.”

It is a day to not only honor your father, but all men who have acted as a father figure in your life – whether as Stepfathers, Uncles, Grandfathers, or “Big Brothers.”

According to the website morning-glow.com, the idea for creating a day for children to honor their fathers began in Spokane, Washington. A woman by the name of Sonora Smart Dodd thought of the idea for Father’s Day while listening to a Mother’s Day sermon in 1909.

Having been raised by her father, William Jackson Smart, after her mother died, Sonora wanted her father to know how special he was to her. It was her father that made all the parental sacrifices and was, in the eyes of his daughter, a courageous, selfless, and loving man. Sonora’s father was born in June, so she chose to hold the first Father’s Day celebration in Spokane, Washington on the 19th of June, 1910.

In 1926, a National Father’s Day Committee was formed in New York City. Father’s Day was recognized by a Joint Resolution of Congress in 1956.

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed a presidential proclamation declaring the 3rd Sunday of June as Father’s Day.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon established a permanent national observance of Father’s Day to be held on the third Sunday of June. So Father’s Day was born in memory and gratitude by a daughter who thought that her father and all good fathers should be honored with a special day just like we honor our mothers on Mother’s Day.

You don’t want to forget Dad.

After all, he is the one who’s most likely to say “yes,” even when Mom says “No.”

He’s the one who knows exactly how to put a band aid on so it quits hurting.

He’s the one who lets the six-year-old daughter stand on his feet to dance.

He provides needed sympathy when Mom is being unreasonable.

He knows the best places to buy pizza when it’s his turn to fix supper.

He thinks ice cream is a required evening treat.

He knows all about the “pull my finger” game.

He is willing to play ‘catch’ for hours and he always seems to lose at checkers.

He has no problem watching a scary movie with three kids on his lap for the whole show.

He keeps the lawn trimmed and the vehicles running.

He cleans up the worst messes and is in charge of the disposal of “critters” that get caught in traps inside the house.

He loves all sports on television, hunting, fishing and most outdoor activities.

He is the instructor with unlimited patience when learning how to swim, or drive a car.

He can fix almost anything and although he can’t always find it, he almost always has the right tool stashed away somewhere in the garage for almost any task. And, if he can’t find it, he’ll head for the local hardware and buy another one…

What Makes A Dad

God took the strength of a mountain,

The majesty of a tree,

The warmth of a summer sun,

The calm of a quiet sea,

The generous soul of nature,

The comforting arm of night,

The wisdom of the ages,

The power of the eagle’s flight,

The joy of a morning in spring,

The faith of a mustard seed,

The patience of eternity,

The depth of a family need,

Then God combined these qualities,

When there was nothing more to add,

He knew His masterpiece was complete,

And so, He called it … Dad

Author is unknown