Paw Paw improves to 8-0

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PAW PAW — Its 8-0 for the Paw Paw Red Wolves.

Last Friday night Paw Paw enjoyed quarter leads of 7-0,, 27-0 and 33-0 en route to a 40-6 win over Otsego.

Paw Paw received the opening kickoff and pieced together a 70 yard scoring drive capped by a 23 yard touchdown run by Bryson Newell.

“The defense continued to dominate, giving up very few yards on the night,” coach Dennis Strey said. “The offense got it going in the second quarter mixing the run of the Power Rangers and precision passing by Gunnar Goodell scoring 3 times in the quarter. Bennie’s (Ben Miller) afterburners were firing, finishing all three drives with touchdown runs of 5, 6, and 5 yards and giving Paw Paw a 27-0 lead at halftime.

“In the second half, it was again the story of the defense dominating the Bulldogs. Then PJ Deyoung plowed into the endzone on a 1 yard touchdown run and extended Paw Paw’s lead to 33-0. Early in the 4th quarter, JJ Varney scored on a 1 yard touchdown run giving the Wolves a 40-0 lead.”

Gunnar Goodell led the offense going 8 for 10 passing for 155 yards. Ben Miller rushed for 62 yards and caught 3 passes for another 60 yards. PJ DeYoung rushed for 66 yards and Bryson Newell had 67 yards. Barron Marranich caught 2 passes for 68 yards.

The defensive leaders were Landon Buhl with 8 tackles. Darrin Strey had 6 tackles and 2 for loss. Collin Campbell had a sack and a TFL. Tyler Kruizinga had 4 solo tackles. Eli Sonnenburg had an interception.

Paw Paw is home with Niles on Friday. Both teams are 6-0 in the Wolverine Conference.