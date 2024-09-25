Paw Paw soccer team prevails

By John Raffel

PAW PAW – The Paw Paw Red Wolves hosted Hackett in a nonconference soccer matchup last week and won 2-0.

“The boys came ready to play and struck first as Kyle Boff continued his goal scoring onslaught,” coach Michael Lounsbury said. “Santiago Nava Aviles played a perfectly placed through ball over the defenders to a streaking Boff who beat the goalie for a 1-0 lead. The second goal of the game came as Kyle’s younger brother Chase played the ball down the side around the last defender to Kyle who ran past the defense and beat the goalie low far post.

“The Wolves pressed the attack but went into half up 2-0. The defense led, by captain Alex Groner and senior goalie Landon Brown, shut down any hope of a chance that Hackett had in the second half. The attack was strong all second half but shots off posts and finger tip saves from the goalie kept it a 2-0 game.”

The Wolves turn their attention to two important conference games this week Monday at Edwardsburg and Wednesday at home vs. Three Rivers on Senior Night.”

Paw Paw is 5-6-3.