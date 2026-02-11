Paw Paw Village Council approves Culver’s site plan

By Paul Garrod

Staff Writer

news4garrod@gmail.com

PAW PAW – The Paw Paw Village Planning Commission met Thursday, Feb. 5, for two public hearings – a site plan review for Culver’s restaurant, which has proposed building on County Road 665, near the Shell gas station, and also a site plan review for a new stage and renovations to Warner Vineyards proposed plan for its music venue.

Paw Paw Village Planning Commission Chair Kathleen Larson told Mike Brann, who attended on behalf of KBA Restaurant Group, “You had quite a response, noting the 21 letters received in favor of the fast-food restaurant planned. A physical address has not been developed yet.

With the restaurant’s proposed site plan subject to change, a 4,800 square-foot building is being proposed with an anticipated August opening. Culver’s is also seeking final approval from the Van Buren County Road Commission.

Bob Parshall, who owns a storage rental business across the road from the proposed Culver’s location, told the Planning Commission and the audience gathered, “I’m just here to welcome Culver’s. A great addition to our community.”

“It’s one of the cleanest site plans that we’ve had in a long time,” said Larson.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of both the site plan and special land use permit to the Paw Paw Village Council, who approved both at the Feb. 9, village council meeting.

Larson said following the Planning Commission’s unanimous recommendation for approval, “Welcome, Culver’s. Well, we’ll have to wait until August,” she said jokingly.

Warner Vineyard’s owner, Pat Warner, is proposing several changes and renovations to the music venue.

A wooden stage that had been used for concerts is being proposed to be moved from its current southern location to the northern property line, where it will become premium seating.

Warner told Planning Commission members, “Bands have turned us down because of the (small) size of the stage.” According to Warner, there is an industry standard size stage that touring acts prefer and Warner’s stage does not meet that standard. With a larger stage it will allow Warner’s access to a wider array of acts.

In relocating the current stage to the north, Warner is proposing to place the stage on four shipping containers that would serve as its foundation. The proposed new stage would be 50 feet wide, 32 feet deep and 24 feet high. An additional row of custom fabricated shipping containers would be transformed into food bar sites, merchandise sales, and restrooms.

Warner plans to have 65 shows this year, with the season stepping off May 9.

“You’re not going to do all of this?” said Larson.

“We hope too,” said Warner.

Paw Paw Village Manger Bryan Myrkle told the Planning Commission, “We will work with Mr. Warner to address these issues. I think he could be in position to have a show (in May),” said Myrkle.

Warner said he is currently in negotiations with Honor Credit Union to purchase 3/10 of an acre from them, which is located on the northern end of the business.

Larson told Warner, “Your ideas are terrific. It’s a plan but it doesn’t meet our specifications. The next time we meet, we’ll have a site plan.”

Three people spoke during the public hearing’s public comment.

One individual welcomed Warner’s proposed venue update, while another said the sound was too loud.

Dale Wells told the Planning Commission, “I’m very supportive of what he is doing. It brings many here to the village, just like the Wine & Harvest Festival.”