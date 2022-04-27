Renderings of the three of the bond projects that Paw Paw Public School District voters will be asked to vote on May 3: The Early Childhood Education Center, the Indoor Multipurpose Space at the high school, and the new Multipurpose Stadium at the high school campus. All renderings are concept drawings only and may not be exact representations of final construction projects.

Illustrations courtesy of Paw Paw Public Schools

PAW PAW – On May 3 or before, if voting by absentee ballot, voters in the Paw Paw Public School District will have the opportunity to vote on two separate Paw Paw Public School District bond proposals.

Proposal 1 would address high-priority projects across the district that were identified in a comprehensive facility study in 2020. This proposal would generate $47.5 million by extending the current millage and therefore not increasing the tax rate. Proposal 1 is focused on creating modern, healthy and safe learning environments and expanded opportunities for the district. Some planned projects include replacing heating and cooling equipment for greater efficiency and better air quality, a new Early Childhood Education Center, creating multi-purpose space for a huge variety of learning opportunities, and the installation of flexible furniture that is conducive to 21st century learning environments.

Proposal 2 would include the construction of a new multipurpose stadium at the high school campus. This proposal would generate $15.5 million with a 0.87 mill tax increase if Proposal 2 passes along with Proposal 1. By constructing a multipurpose stadium on the high school campus, the high school’s main field and track would then be accessible to all high school programs, creating efficiencies for student travel to practices, games, and events. The outdoor track and field would also be available for community use.

“The community has been the driving force behind this process with multiple work sessions, community forums, surveys and questionnaires,” said Superintendent Rick Reo. “We took that feedback seriously, combined it with an in-depth facilities assessment and working with our engineering and construction teams developed a list of top-priority projects.”

“Our job is to provide the best possible education for all of our students, and we couldn’t do what we do here, impact so many lives, without such incredible support from the community,” Reo stated. “On May 3, voters in the Paw Paw Public School District will decide the outcome of this election. Our job is to give them the tools to make an educated decision about what’s best for the future of the schools and for the future of the community.”

“I encourage all voters in the Paw Paw Public School District to give full consideration to both bond proposals, and to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” said Reo. “I also welcome anyone with questions to contact me directly at rick.reo@ppps.org or 269-415-5200. Additional information can be found at www.ppps-bond.com.