Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle; deputies seek info

BURR OAK TWP. — St. Joseph County deputies are asking the public to help search for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of U.S. 12 and Burr Oak Road in Burr Oak Township just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a person found unresponsive on the side of the road.

During their investigation, deputies claim the victim, 21-year-old Kayden Gruver, was struck by a vehicle and was deceased at the scene.

Deputies are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the vehicle involved, which they believe to be a 2007 to 2015 GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with front-end passenger-side damage. They also request that anyone who had contact with Gruver on the evening prior or morning of the incident to contact them.

Additionally, residents and businesses in the area are asked to review any available camera or surveillance footage they may have from the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Burr Oak Fire and Rescue, Life Care Ambulance, and Michigan State Police.