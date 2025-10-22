Pier Cove Park ribbon-cutting Nov. 1

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Ganges Township will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly-enhanced Pier Cove Park Saturday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. All are welcome.

The township — with help from a $266,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund grant, its own $65,500 match, $15,000 from Friend of Pier Cove Park and more — has:

• Rebuilt stairs at the 2290 Lakeshore Drive park to provide safer, more durable Lake Michigan beach access;

• Renovated parking in its adjacent road right-of-way,

• Created new terrace benches for public enjoyment,

• Improved fencing and park signage, and

• Expanded Lake Michigan views and accessibility for all users.

Another DNR grant, this of $128,700, has allowed the township to acquire 0.64 acres with 120 feet of shoreline directly north of the current 66-foot-wide beach.

It encompasses the small creek, a favorite for children to splash in during summers and year-round for rock hunters, plus more beach north.

Nov. 1 attendees will have the opportunity to explore the updated park and learn more about the enhancements made as part of this project. Light refreshments will be served, and local officials will be on hand to share remarks during the ceremony.

Users should note parking is still limited to 10 spots and cars parked illegally on private property can be towed.

For more information, visit gangestownship.org.