Plainwell Farmers’ Market opens Thursday in new downtown location

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A familiar community favorite returns this week with a fresh look and a new home.

The Plainwell Farmers’ Market opens its 2026 season today (Thursday, May 7), with a move to Hicks Park in downtown Plainwell.

The market will run from 3 to 6:30 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 24.

Located at 101 Allegan St., Hicks Park puts the market in a central downtown setting, offering a more walkable and inviting space for vendors and visitors alike.

“This is a fantastic spot—easy to walk to, plenty of shade, and right inside the Social District, making it the perfect place to shop, relax, and enjoy the afternoon downtown,” market organizers said.

The weekly market will once again feature a wide variety of offerings, including fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and handmade items. Early-season items are expected to include asparagus, rhubarb, radishes and plant starters.

Opening day will feature a full lineup of vendors, including: Kimmie’s Creations LLC, Rockin K Farms, Gee Dee Bees, Bad Girl from Brimstone, NicNik’s Unique Night Lights, Argenta Jewelry, Viking Bakery Breads LLC, L&P Creations, On the Brink LLC, Rachel’s Knitted Hats and Such, Jules Jewelry, Whisk and Wishes, Mike’s Classic Chips, Everyday Carry and More, KK Creations, 4 Crows Creations and Blended 8 & Body Butter by Kay.

Food trucks will also be part of the opening-day experience, with Army Dog, Cousins Maine Lobster (Kalamazoo) and Kona Ice set up along Bridge Street next to the park.

“Stroll the market, grab some amazing food, support local makers, and enjoy a beautiful afternoon in downtown Plainwell,” organizers said.

The market has long been a staple of the community, drawing residents and visitors alike each summer, and organizers say the new location adds to the overall experience.

“Bring your friends, bring the family, and come check out our new home at Hicks Park,” organizers said.