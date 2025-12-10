Plainwell High School Student Senate hosts PCS Holiday Night

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Want to have fun while making a positive impact on the community?

If so, then the Plainwell High School Student Senate has just the thing for you.

On Monday, Dec. 15, the PHS Student Senate will host PCS Holiday Night, a family-friendly event at Plainwell High School that will support the Plainwell Volunteer Christmas Project.

Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation for entrance.

PHS Student Senate president Brooklyn Wagenaar is the committee chair for the Holiday Night.

“The idea for the Holiday Night came about because we in class were brainstorming a way to do more charity events,” Wagenaar said. “We came up with the idea for a Holiday Night, and I wanted it to be heavily charity focused and to involve the whole community.

“We have not had an event like this before, so we have been actively working on getting it off the ground.”

Upon arrival, guests will find a welcome table where they can place their canned good or monetary donation. From there, they can explore the different stations set up in the cafeteria and some classrooms.

All of the stations include different projects and information tables.

“There will be stations for things like making bracelets for kids in hospitals and making cards for nursing homes and hospitals along with different games,” Wagenaar said.

There will also be the opportunity to learn about different traditions around the world as well as free food and places to donate items and money to Adopt a Family, Tree of Hope and the food drive.

According to Wagenaar, organizing the event has been a rewarding endeavor.

“It’s been a great experience being able to work with the Plainwell Christmas Project,” she said. “I think that it is super important that students get more involved in their community and these organizations because you learn how to communicate with adults better, you can be more involved within the community and you can help a greater cause.”

Wagenaar also noted that everyone is welcome to PCS Holiday Night, not just those who reside in Plainwell or attend Plainwell Community Schools.

“We want as many people to come as possible and see how many donations we can get so we can give back to our community,” she said.