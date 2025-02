The new Plainwell Field House hosted its first even about a month ago when the high school basketball team’s welcomed archrival Otsego. And on Monday, Feb. 17, the district held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility. Plainwell superintendent Matthew Montange did the honors of cutting the ribbon, with Plainwell school boards members and representatives from the construction firm that build the facility also on hand. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)

