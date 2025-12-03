Plainwell HS band wins ‘favorite band’ contest, OHS places second

Members of the Plainwell High School marching band are seen in action during the recently concluded 2025 season. (Photo provided)

The Otsego High School marching band performs during the Otsego Band Invitational. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Which high school marching band in West Michigan is the favorite?

That’s the question Kalamazoo-based radio station 103.3 WKFR wanted to answer through its aptly titled Favorite High School Marching Band in Southwest Michigan contest.

And it was the two local schools that dominated the 66-band field.

Plainwell emerged as the winner, collecting 11.05 percent of the vote. Otsego earned runner-up honors, finishing with 10.1 percent of the final tally.

Plainwell and Otsego were the only two bands to reach double-digit support. South Haven was the next closest at 9.61 percent.

“We extend our gratitude to the Plainwell community for your incredible support for the Trojan Band program,” Plainwell Schools officials said in a social media post. “This season has been exceptionally successful for the TMB, and their dedication was recently honored when they were voted the Favorite High School Marching Band in Southwest Michigan – 2025.

“The results of this poll serve as overwhelming evidence of our community’s support of our band students and recognition of their hard work in achieving success. The students, directors and administrators are appreciative of such a wonderfully supportive community.”

The recognition comes at the end of one of Plainwell’s strongest seasons ever.

The Trojans finished state runner-up at the Michigan Competing Band Association Flight IV Finals at Ford Field, posting the highest State Finals score in program history. Earlier in the fall, Plainwell won the Sparta Invitational, earning the top Flight IV score to that point and sweeping awards for Best Visual, Best General Effect and Best Color Guard.

And all of it came while the band rehearsed in parking lots and on temporary fields due to construction at Streidl Field.

Plainwell band director David Hepinstall credited the students’ work ethic and attention to detail, along with steady support from parents and administrators. He said the program has raised its own expectations and no longer views seasons like this as exceptions.

Otsego turned in a noteworthy season as well.

The Bulldogs’ percussion section earned an invitation to the West Michigan Drum Bash, drawing strong reviews from event clinicians and staff. Sophomore Matthew Lewis added an individual highlight by winning The Green Race keyboard competition.

Otsego also hosted the 40th anniversary of the Otsego Band Invitational, performing in the Creative Arts Festival parade earlier in the day before closing the night with the event’s final show. Otsego band director Mitch Piersma said visiting directors praised the Otsego students for their sportsmanship and support of other bands throughout the day.

Another highlight for the Bulldogs’ season was an outreach performance at Bulldog Stadium for elementary students from across the district. The event gives younger students a look at the high school program while providing the marching band another opportunity to perform.

Together, Plainwell and Otsego once again showed the strength of the area’s marching bands. From competitive success to community connection, both programs continue to make their mark each fall. And if the results of the WKFR poll are any indication, local residents have taken notice—proudly backing the students who pour their hearts into representing their schools each fall.