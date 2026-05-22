Plainwell man arrested after Albion police find guns, ammo and suspected meth

Courtesy photo

Colin Glen Davis, 29, of Plainwell, was arrested in Albion on weapons charges

By KARA DECHALK

Contributing Writer

Albion Department of Public Safety officers responding to a suspicious situation in the 1000 block of Hall Street on May 19 found two firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, authorities said.

Information given by the initial caller and then confirmed based on their own observations gave officers probable cause to search a vehicle parked on the street said ADPS Chief Aaron Phipps.

Police arrested 29-year-old Colin Glen Davis, of Plainwell, who was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, weapon in possession by a prohibited person, ammunition in possession by a prohibited person, possession of an unregistered firearm and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation. Davis was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Additional charges related to the suspected methamphetamine will be sought against Davis and a 39-year-old Kalamazoo woman pending lab results.