Plainwell Middle School gymnasium dedicated in memory of Ryan Meert

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A beloved teacher, coach and community member was honored on Tuesday, Feb. 3, as Plainwell Community Schools formally dedicated the gymnasium at Plainwell Middle School in memory of Ryan Meert.

Surrounded by family, friends, former students, colleagues and community members, district officials unveiled new signage renaming the space The Ryan Meert Memorial Gymnasium during a ceremony held in the gym where Meert spend countless hours teaching and coaching.

The ceremony took place prior to a middle school wrestling meet, a fitting setting given Meert’s longtime involvement with the sport and his role as a wrestling coach. Holding the dedication in the gym underscored the connection between Meert and the student-athletes he worked with throughout his career.

“Every time I walk in this gym, I think of Ryan Meert,” Plainwell Community Schools Superintendent Matthew Montange said during the ceremony. “And so it’s highly appropriate that we should name this space after him.

“Ryan was a larger-than-life personality and had a larger-than-life impact on everyone who interacted with him. Ryan loved people, he loved kids, he loved his family and his community. He would literally do anything he could to help anyone.

“Thank you for everything, Ryan. Forever a teacher, forever a coach, forever a farmer, forever a Trojan.”

Meert, a 1995 Plainwell High School graduate, worked for more than 20 years as a middle school physical education teacher and wrestling coach. He passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2023, as the result of a farming accident. He was 46.

Lovingly known to many as “Hank,” Meert was remembered not only for his role in the classroom and on the mat, but also for the values he modeled daily.

Colleagues and community members recalled his calm presence, his willingness to help without being asked, and his belief that students grow best when they are given room to make mistakes, learn and move forward.

Farming was one of Meert’s greatest passions, and he was happiest after a long day of hard work alongside his family on Meert Farms. He also owned and operated Meert Gauthier Concrete and provided snowplowing services during the winter months.

Above all, those who spoke emphasized Meert’s devotion to his family. He and his wife, Shannon, were married in 2004, and he took immense pride in supporting his children, Mason and Mackenzie, at their sporting events and dance competitions.

Meert also enjoyed camping trips and family vacations to destinations such as Disney and Cedar Point.

District officials said renaming the gymnasium is intended to ensure Meert’s legacy remains a visible and meaningful part of the Plainwell school community for generations to come. The space will stand as a reminder of his commitment to students, his love for his family, and the work ethic and humility he brought to everything he did.

As one district message following the ceremony noted, the tribute may seem small compared to Meert’s impact, but it reflects the values he lived by — values often summed up in a phrase associated with him: Work hard. Play hard.