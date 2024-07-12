Police investigating death of person at Three Rivers residence

Police investigate a deceased person found behind a house in the 200 block of Middle Street in Three Rivers Friday. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A person was found deceased behind a residence in Three Rivers Friday.

According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Middle St. at the intersection of First Avenue at 6:12 a.m. Friday, where they found the subject, who they say was “beyond medical care” and was dead at the scene.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, police say, the St. Joseph County Major Crime Task Force was activated and also responded to the scene. The subject was transported to WMed in Kalamazoo for identification and examination. No other details about the subject, including the identity of the victim, have been released at this time.

Three Rivers Police Chief Scott Boling told WOOD TV 8 Friday the death is currently being treated as suspicious.

Along with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, other agencies assisting at the scene were the Sturgis Police Department, Constantine Police Department, Michigan State Police, and St. Joseph County Victim Services.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as we learn new information.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.