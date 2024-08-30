Portion of North Nottawa Street in Sturgis to close for utilities projects

Contractors for the city of Sturgis are scheduled to begin sewer work on North Nottawa Street, beginning Sept. 3.

The project will require closure of Nottawa from Main Street to Hatch Street for a duration of about three weeks.

During the same time frame, Department of Public Services also will replace water main valves on North Nottawa from Chicago Road to Hatch. Travel access will be interrupted periodically in that area.

The water-line repair will necessitate brief shutoff periods for customers in the vicinity. DPS will make direct contact with residents who are affected.

Detours will be in place. Drivers are asked to follow re-routing signage, or seek an alternate travel route.

As with most city construction projects, timeline is dependent on weather, contractor progress and other factors, officials said.