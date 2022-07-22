With July 4th behind us, the summer is in full swing. Most of us are driven by the still novel warm days and more freedom than we’ve had for the past two years. We’ve shifted into super summer mode; ready to do all and go-go-go as much as we can. Unfortunately, gas prices and the economy are putting the skids to the plans of many. I don’t have to tell you of that. You all know the ever changing cost of things. This changes plans fast.

So, we’re here to remind one and all of a couple great and very local events for you to plan to attend. Our own home-grown Old Fashioned Days celebration is just two swift weeks away, August 4-5-6 this year. Everyone knows that there is always goodtime to be had at our annual homecoming celebration.

This year’s theme is It Takes a Village. It certainly does. It takes many people to put our good time together. Members of the Marion Chamber of Commerce and countless volunteers and participants put a lot of time and effort into showing ourselves and all our visitors a very good time. Marion’s Old Fashioned Days have something for everyone and an always great Grand Parade to put the topping on the homecoming cake.

Marion’s Old Fashioned Days is a solid institution and marks 64 years of celebration by that name. Of course, Marionites have been celebrating at this time of year officially since before 1912. That’s more than 110 years of throwing ourselves a big reunion. The family keeps coming back home.

Marion has thanked and honored a lot of her citizenry and a host of local celebrities through those years. She’s given many the title of Grand Marshal of the Old Fashioned Grand Parade in thanks. We’ve applauded our early residents, teachers, business people, farmers and many local heroes. We’ve paid homage to countless horses, conveyances, vintage vehicles, bands and clubs and hosted politicians beyond count. It takes a village to thank a village and Marion will do it up in fine style once again in just a couple of weeks.

Another entertaining and local event to put on your calendar is the upcoming concert by Elvis impersonator, Jake Slater, at the Old Mill Venue, 8pm Tuesday, August 9. Tickets are $12 per person and are on sale now, available at the Marion Public Library and from members of the Friends of the Library who are among those sponsoring this concert. Proceeds go to help the Marion Public Library with many needed things including new books and materials acquisitions.

“Elvis” Marion concert promises to be a very good time. Slater gets rave reviews wherever he appears and will make an outstanding date night. It’s a short drive. Make a plan and get your tickets now. This event will sell-out quickly. Hope to see you there!

This week’s photo is one taken on August 7, 1922, one hundred years ago. It looks like everyone drove their Model T to town for this year’s celebration and we reckon that there wasn’t a lot of parading going on down that muddy Main Street. Chances are that folks were gathered at the race track and at the corner of Main and Clark Streets where the Frosty Freeze is today. Early on, that corner hosted ox roasts and community picnics.