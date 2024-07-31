Primary Elections focus on county and township proposals

By Gari Voss

The August 6, 2024, Primary Election is in full swing. Absentee ballots have been requested, sent and are being returned, polls are open for early voting, and Tuesday, August 6th is rapidly approaching. For many precincts, this election is extremely important in choosing county, township and community leaders in their respective parties.

In addition, this primary has numerous ballot proposals which if passed will renew funding to meet specific needs for the precincts. Precinct budgets depend on the renewal of the funds which have been lost because of the Headlee rollbacks.

Voters can now review proposals and candidates at https://www.allegancounty.org/departments/elections and ask questions that will affect all precincts in a township or municipality.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

COUNTY 9-1-1 Mileage. Should the county renew the millage for the period beginning on January 1, 2026, and continuing until the Emergency 9-1-1 Service Enabling Act (Act 32 of 1986) is repealed or through December 31, 2035, whichever occurs first. This is a monthly surcharge of up to and not to exceed $3.00 on the monthly billings of communication service suppliers to service users within the geographic boundaries of Allegan County?

COUNTY Road Resurfacing and Reconstruction Renewal Road Resurfacing. Should the County be permitted to continue its 1.0 mill levy for County Primary Road Resurfacing, Prevention, and related preparation, and City/Village Road Improvement, which expired in 2023. It renews the 0.9654 millage not reduced by the Headlee Amendment millage rollback, and it would increase that millage by .0346 to restore it to its original 1.0 mill?

CHARLES A RANSOM DISTRICT LIBRARY

Library Millage Renewal Proposal Shall the Charles A. Ransom District Library, Counties of Allegan and Kalamazoo, be authorized to levy a renewal not to exceed .58 mill ($0.58 per each $1,000 of taxable value) against all taxable property within the Charles A. Ransom District Library district in perpetuity beginning with the 2025 levy, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue in the first year of levy (2025) is approximately $350,000. By law, a portion of the revenue from the millage may be subject to capture by the City of Plainwell’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.